|
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I worked in the public sector for 18 years as a professional person, and my experience is that people at the top will do whatever covers their own back and whatever is the course of least resistance.
My reason for optimism is based on that experience. Whatever Box thinks about Wakefield, he's so far not got any blowback, always saying "it's nothing to do with WMDC". The pressure put on him publicly by MC and the press, and perhaps by MP's locally, means that there is blowback. If I work on the assumption that Mr Box is only ever concerned about Mr Box, I am optimistic purely because it has become better for Mr Box to do it than not do it, that he will cover his own back, with a bit of glory, regardless of his views on Trinity.
I don't think there is new enthusiasm for Trinity. There is merely continued enthusiasm for himself. It's just that the work done by others have shifted what best outcome meets that continued enthusiasm.
Box knows he is totally untouchable by publicity. No matter how bad he is portrayed he knows full well he will always remain in power because he is Labour and democratically irremovable.
He also knows there are no councillors who dare question him. They are all gutless and only looking after their own selfish interests.
Local MP's have no power over him whatsoever. The Labour ones will always put the party first no matter what. The tory Lass is held in total contempt by Box and he has no fear of her whatsoever.
He just rides bad publicity by lying and making false promises to take the heat away.
The only way to remove him is by the courts and legal process. I truly hope that day will arrive and the guy will get what he deserves.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Maffy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
|
vastman wrote:
You are Peter Box I claim my £5 pounds. I'll take your word on it but doesn't alter the validity of my pain one jot.
Not sure what your taking my word for , but thanks anyway.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 2:26 pm
|
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
|
Mr. Vastman. I know you like the last word. I know you are not happy regarding my reference to doom mongers.
It is my nature, I have been kicked in the nuts all through my life but try to keep a positive spin on things.
however........
Approaching the three score years and ten mark, I have made lots of acquaintances and contacts. I have been informed that there may be an aroma of Grimsby that is in the background of a situation a long way from what we all want and what is perceived that others want. I am worried about libellous matters and will not go further.
The meeting is important. As are the questions to be asked direct of "all" parties. i.e. Is this the stadium we want at Belle Vue? Are we "all" in this together?
I now agree with a poster who said a statement would help from the Trust/ Club.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 2:40 pm
|
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
|
Also, Prince Buster is spot on and his words need to be heeded. How's that for a turnaround.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:14 pm
|
sixtogo
Strong-running second rower
|
As a point of note don't think for a second Andrea Jenkins will give two hoots about this stadium now the proposed boundary changes will take her out of Wakefield altogether.
No votes = No interest.
For what it's worth giving my background in planning and looking at the plans in the public domain i'd advise you all to heed what Vastman was saying, too much of this development doesn't add up. And the other are right about Box, wouldn't trust him as far as I could throw him.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:17 pm
|
sixtogo
Strong-running second rower
|
By the way that doesn't mean it won't happpen in some form but i'd be very wary if I was in charge and keep an eye out for the moving of the goalposts which will surely come, especially after the convenient excuse of the autumn budget next month. Money talks.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:41 pm
|
|
te="sixtogo"]
For what it's worth giving my background in planning and looking at the plans in the public domain i'd advise you all to heed what Vastman was saying, too much of this development doesn't add up. [/quote]
A modern stadium with reasonable parking and access, hotel/student accommodation, plus a small supermarket all on that small problematic site, if anyone can add that up then they must be a genius.
I have often wondered which will have the most re incarnations, our stadium plans or Dr Who.
Whatever the number we reach I think this idea will be one of the shortest of time frames. Nevertheless there could be several further offerings that will no doubt fail and as long as Belle Vue is in place it is an ideal fall back option to build up false expectation for all those blinded by the nostalgia of remaining at old dump
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:48 pm
|
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Box knows he is totally untouchable by publicity. No matter how bad he is portrayed he knows full well he will always remain in power because he is Labour and democratically irremovable.
He also knows there are no councillors who dare question him. They are all gutless and only looking after their own selfish interests.
Local MP's have no power over him whatsoever. The Labour ones will always put the party first no matter what. The tory Lass is held in total contempt by Box and he has no fear of her whatsoever.
He just rides bad publicity by lying and making false promises to take the heat away.
The only way to remove him is by the courts and legal process. I truly hope that day will arrive and the guy will get what he deserves.
I'm not convinced Box hates us. I just don't think he gives a stuff. If someone came along with the cash and said they would build it he'd lap it up. Politicians love shiny things that they can open and claim credit for. What he won't do is sort it himself or put his neck on the line he simply doesn't have the need or the will. Frankly I don't think he gives a stuff about Cas either he just has to look a bit more like he does in their case.
He's not untouchable - people like him make enemies and make mistakes, especially after so many years in power. He will have become arrogant and complacent - somewhere there is a ticking bomb.
Anyone know what or where it is?
What about some of your old colleagues are you owed any favours or are they all retired now
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:25 pm
|
|
I guess this is what this six week process is all about. Carter was initially positive about it (the pic in the Express is still painfully ingrained on my mind). He comes across on the pessimistic side when it comes to the stadium issue which probably swayed people's opinion on it also. After 4 weeks nothing official has come out yet. Until then we're all guessing (educated ones from some).
|
|