Prince Buster wrote: Box knows he is totally untouchable by publicity. No matter how bad he is portrayed he knows full well he will always remain in power because he is Labour and democratically irremovable.



He also knows there are no councillors who dare question him. They are all gutless and only looking after their own selfish interests.



Local MP's have no power over him whatsoever. The Labour ones will always put the party first no matter what. The tory Lass is held in total contempt by Box and he has no fear of her whatsoever.



He just rides bad publicity by lying and making false promises to take the heat away.



The only way to remove him is by the courts and legal process. I truly hope that day will arrive and the guy will get what he deserves.

I'm not convinced Box hates us. I just don't think he gives a stuff. If someone came along with the cash and said they would build it he'd lap it up. Politicians love shiny things that they can open and claim credit for. What he won't do is sort it himself or put his neck on the line he simply doesn't have the need or the will. Frankly I don't think he gives a stuff about Cas either he just has to look a bit more like he does in their case.He's not untouchable - people like him make enemies and make mistakes, especially after so many years in power. He will have become arrogant and complacent - somewhere there is a ticking bomb.Anyone know what or where it is?What about some of your old colleagues are you owed any favours or are they all retired now