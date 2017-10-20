Slugger McBatt wrote: I worked in the public sector for 18 years as a professional person, and my experience is that people at the top will do whatever covers their own back and whatever is the course of least resistance.



My reason for optimism is based on that experience. Whatever Box thinks about Wakefield, he's so far not got any blowback, always saying "it's nothing to do with WMDC". The pressure put on him publicly by MC and the press, and perhaps by MP's locally, means that there is blowback. If I work on the assumption that Mr Box is only ever concerned about Mr Box, I am optimistic purely because it has become better for Mr Box to do it than not do it, that he will cover his own back, with a bit of glory, regardless of his views on Trinity.



I don't think there is new enthusiasm for Trinity. There is merely continued enthusiasm for himself. It's just that the work done by others have shifted what best outcome meets that continued enthusiasm.

Box knows he is totally untouchable by publicity. No matter how bad he is portrayed he knows full well he will always remain in power because he is Labour and democratically irremovable.He also knows there are no councillors who dare question him. They are all gutless and only looking after their own selfish interests.Local MP's have no power over him whatsoever. The Labour ones will always put the party first no matter what. The tory Lass is held in total contempt by Box and he has no fear of her whatsoever.He just rides bad publicity by lying and making false promises to take the heat away.The only way to remove him is by the courts and legal process. I truly hope that day will arrive and the guy will get what he deserves.