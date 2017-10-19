|
Agree with that 100 % _Wildcat, and the public meeting should go ahead even if Box, Mackey Jeffries, Wallhead Hussain decline to attend.
Maffy
Wildthing wrote:
Why would you be bothered? You are a Cas fan aren't you?
Ultimately yes but like Eastern Wildcats I have a foot in both camps, my hubby and youngest son are Cas fanatics whereas my daughter and oldest lad are Wakey fans so in the interest of world peace I tend to divide my loyalty's, it's so much easier.
Maffy wrote:
Ultimately yes but like Eastern Wildcats I have a foot in both camps, my hubby and youngest son are Cas fanatics whereas my daughter and oldest lad are Wakey fans so in the interest of world peace I tend to divide my loyalty's, it's so much easier.
Your daughter and oldest lad certainly have the better taste in RL Team.
Nothing wrong in having a foot in both camps, as long as you get your priorities right. I certainly have.
I will also add that since we met she has been to Belle Vue more often than Craven Park.
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Agree with that 100 % _Wildcat, and the public meeting should go ahead even if Box, Mackey Jeffries, Wallhead Hussain decline to attend.
If they have nothing to hide or fear surely they would attend. It would give them the chance to show their good faith and intentions and also gain a good bit of positive publicity.
IF they do not attend, then it tells you all you need to know about their true intentions and commitment
HOWEVER
I have been following this debate since it started. My opinion from the outset was that this was nothing more than another quickly thought out scheme with very little research that had been cobbled together to placate the 'masses'
I think what helped to convince people it may be credible was the initial response from MC. However MC and Chris are no fools and they would obviously ask all the right questions and check out all the details. Of all the schemes we have had so far and this is about the 5th, it must be obvious that this is the most problematic from a site perspective and also the most complex because of the number of people involved to provide the funding streams. One other major factor is that the stench of Walker is all over the background.
People are calling Belly and Vastman out for being wrong with their negative outlook. I hate to say this but they will be proved right.
I can't post hard facts, although I do have some which I have been told in confidence, however the bulk of the basis for my opinion is based on past experience, the interpretation of the details in the publice domain and the past record of the 'snakes' involved.
I really hope I am wrong about all this but I have the feeling this scheme will soon be ditched and another back of a fag packet plan will be released for public consumption.
However I can give you one fact that I believe is undisputable. While ever BOX is running WMDC we will not get one brick laid at any stadium.
He hates the club and will do all in his power to make sure nothing ever gets done.
Box is using the oldest trick in the book - just keep telling people what they want to hear and they will keep forgetting the last thing he told them that they wanted to hear.
Even so that trick usually only works so many times, have to be honest I'm amazed how many people are taking it on face value. I'm even more amazed how those who are questioning it are being slapped down.
Ido hope I'm wrong, will be the best humble pie ever - here's hoping
Maffy wrote:
Ultimately yes but like Eastern Wildcats I have a foot in both camps, my hubby and youngest son are Cas fanatics whereas my daughter and oldest lad are Wakey fans so in the interest of world peace I tend to divide my loyalty's, it's so much easier.
You are Peter Box I claim my £5 pounds. I'll take your word on it but doesn't alter the validity of my pain one jot.
hates is a massive statement while I have a lot of love for my club I can honestly say I don't hate any other rival club how ever successful they are, so how can you can you come to the conclusion he's so passionate to see us fail and have you any proof of this, then if you have there's a case to question this directly
snowie wrote:
hates is a massive statement while I have a lot of love for my club I can honestly say I don't hate any other rival club how ever successful they are, so how can you can you come to the conclusion he's so passionate to see us fail and have you any proof of this, then if you have there's a case to question this directly
OK just for you, I will put it in a way that you may understand and be able to make a valid comparison.
Box has the same regard for Wakefield Trinity as you had for Margaret Thatcher and the tories.
So basically he will do the same to help the club as you would do to help that lot.
I hope this helps you to have a perspective of the situation.
I worked in the public sector for 18 years as a professional person, and my experience is that people at the top will do whatever covers their own back and whatever is the course of least resistance.
My reason for optimism is based on that experience. Whatever Box thinks about Wakefield, he's so far not got any blowback, always saying "it's nothing to do with WMDC". The pressure put on him publicly by MC and the press, and perhaps by MP's locally, means that there is blowback. If I work on the assumption that Mr Box is only ever concerned about Mr Box, I am optimistic purely because it has become better for Mr Box to do it than not do it, that he will cover his own back, with a bit of glory, regardless of his views on Trinity.
I don't think there is new enthusiasm for Trinity. There is merely continued enthusiasm for himself. It's just that the work done by others have shifted what best outcome meets that continued enthusiasm.
