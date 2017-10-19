Prince Buster wrote:

If they have nothing to hide or fear surely they would attend. It would give them the chance to show their good faith and intentions and also gain a good bit of positive publicity.



IF they do not attend, then it tells you all you need to know about their true intentions and commitment



HOWEVER



I have been following this debate since it started. My opinion from the outset was that this was nothing more than another quickly thought out scheme with very little research that had been cobbled together to placate the 'masses'



I think what helped to convince people it may be credible was the initial response from MC. However MC and Chris are no fools and they would obviously ask all the right questions and check out all the details. Of all the schemes we have had so far and this is about the 5th, it must be obvious that this is the most problematic from a site perspective and also the most complex because of the number of people involved to provide the funding streams. One other major factor is that the stench of Walker is all over the background.



People are calling Belly and Vastman out for being wrong with their negative outlook. I hate to say this but they will be proved right.



I can't post hard facts, although I do have some which I have been told in confidence, however the bulk of the basis for my opinion is based on past experience, the interpretation of the details in the publice domain and the past record of the 'snakes' involved.



I really hope I am wrong about all this but I have the feeling this scheme will soon be ditched and another back of a fag packet plan will be released for public consumption.



However I can give you one fact that I believe is undisputable. While ever BOX is running WMDC we will not get one brick laid at any stadium.

He hates the club and will do all in his power to make sure nothing ever gets done.