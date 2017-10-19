WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:01 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1728
Location: wakefield
Agree with that 100 % _Wildcat, and the public meeting should go ahead even if Box, Mackey Jeffries, Wallhead Hussain decline to attend.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:29 pm
Maffy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 110
Location: East WF6 The best part
Wildthing wrote:
Why would you be bothered? You are a Cas fan aren't you? :ASK:

Ultimately yes but like Eastern Wildcats I have a foot in both camps, my hubby and youngest son are Cas fanatics whereas my daughter and oldest lad are Wakey fans so in the interest of world peace I tend to divide my loyalty's, it's so much easier.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:35 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11430
Location: The City of Wakefield
Maffy wrote:
Ultimately yes but like Eastern Wildcats I have a foot in both camps, my hubby and youngest son are Cas fanatics whereas my daughter and oldest lad are Wakey fans so in the interest of world peace I tend to divide my loyalty's, it's so much easier.


Your daughter and oldest lad certainly have the better taste in RL Team.
Wakefield TRINITY
Who is online

