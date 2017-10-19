WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:27 pm
Maffy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 108
Location: East WF6 The best part
vastman wrote:
If people are doom mongers as you put it they have good reason.

Tell you what you tell us all right know that you know it will happen, no thought not. :roll:

What reason or proof do the doom and gloom mongers have other than on past experience, to believe that this time won't be any different, you may be right in which case I'm sure you or your mates can give us some good reason other than your dislike and distrust of Box and co.
We're all entitled to an opinion, maybe some of us just aren't as eager as you to turn it into an argument.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:36 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26430
Location: Poodle Power!
Maffy wrote:
What reason or proof do the doom and gloom mongers have other than on past experience, to believe that this time won't be any different, you may be right in which case I'm sure you or your mates can give us some good reason other than your dislike and distrust of Box and co.
We're all entitled to an opinion, maybe some of us just aren't as eager as you to turn it into an argument.


For starters Maffy I didn't start the argument the poster I replied to did so cut that nonsense out for starters.

To answer your question I have no specific knowledge hence no proof - so what.

What proof do you have to the contrary other than a doodle on the internet - The word of a dodgy developer - who for christ sake is the same developer who has reneged on NM - HOW OBVIOUS DO YOU NEED IT TO BE!) - A politician who has failed to deliver twice before THAT'S NEWMARKET AND THORNE'S PARK.

Short of it being etched in blood how more obvious do you want the warning signs to be?

I was sceptical from the start if you check back most notably car parking and access - having over the weeks investigated further, talked to people who know about these things it doesn't look good.

That said it's not impossible and I hope with all my heat it actually happens and until we get further info I'll try to keep an open mind - however that goes both way's - which is why I resent the doom monger stuff, it's called realism gained from experience.

I hope that above hasn't shaken your rose tinted world to much.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:42 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1521
jakeyg95 wrote:
To be honest, through my time on here the poster who seems to have his finger on the pulse more than anyone is Sacred Cow, and according to him things are looking good.

Nice of you to say so!

I can only go on what i was told a couple of weeks back. Now this is friend of a friend stuff so take it as you will but that friend is an employeee of 88M. To everyone there this seems a genuine attempt and confidence is high of success. Now i admit i have always been in the believe it when i see it camp and i remain there but this seems a lot more encouraging than previous attempt and Manni Hussain will not suffer fools like Box & Mackie gladly. I was told the timescale of the end of the month is restrictive and it may be two or three weeks after that until things are ready but after 30 years of broken promises i'll take that if it means it gets built.

Now it may fall flat on its backside again and we are all being played for fools and we should definately proceed with our eyes open but i for one are willing to give 88M chance to prove themselves as we aren't holding a great hand here and we need it to work. Slagging off the only people right now who can help us is very counter productive. If we are still in the dark and there is a wall of silence in a month or so's time, then i might start getting twitchy but right now i'm cautiously positive.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:22 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 679
All I originally asked for was an update!!!!!. Ideally from either Mr C or a member of the trust!!! :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED:
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:54 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6193
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Redscat wrote:
All I originally asked for was an update!!!!!. Ideally from either Mr C or a member of the trust!!! :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED:



Troll.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:59 pm
Maffy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 108
Location: East WF6 The best part
vastman wrote:
To answer your question I have no specific knowledge hence no proof - so what.

What proof do you have to the contrary other than a doodle on the internet

Short of it being etched in blood how more obvious do you want the warning signs to be?

That said it's not impossible and I hope with all my heat it actually happens and until we get further info I'll try to keep an open mind - however that goes both way's - which is why I resent the doom monger stuff, it's called realism gained from experience.

I hope that above hasn't shaken your rose tinted world to much.

Not sure where the rose tinted world fits in, I merely asked you to explain other than on past dealings why you think they they'll let us down, because that's the impression your giving out without proof yet in the same breath you admit your clueless over the situation, but your more than happy to give them a chance, very gracious of you indeed.
One thing I don't understand in all this is your aggression towards people what don't agree with you, it's no wonder this board is slowly dying, who needs it.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:07 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26430
Location: Poodle Power!
Maffy wrote:
Not sure where the rose tinted world fits in, I merely asked you to explain other than on past dealings why you think they they'll let us down, because that's the impression your giving out without proof yet in the same breath you admit your clueless over the situation, but your more than happy to give them a chance, very gracious of you indeed.
One thing I don't understand in all this is your aggression towards people what don't agree with you, it's no wonder this board is slowly dying, who needs it.


I never said I was clueless.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:21 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 679
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Troll.


Far from being a troll Wollo. just a long-standing Trinity fan of sixty-one years standing who's keenly interested in the future of his club. Does that upset you? Or did you just want to air your seizure inducing heading one more time!!!!!!
