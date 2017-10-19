jakeyg95 wrote: To be honest, through my time on here the poster who seems to have his finger on the pulse more than anyone is Sacred Cow, and according to him things are looking good.

Nice of you to say so!I can only go on what i was told a couple of weeks back. Now this is friend of a friend stuff so take it as you will but that friend is an employeee of 88M. To everyone there this seems a genuine attempt and confidence is high of success. Now i admit i have always been in the believe it when i see it camp and i remain there but this seems a lot more encouraging than previous attempt and Manni Hussain will not suffer fools like Box & Mackie gladly. I was told the timescale of the end of the month is restrictive and it may be two or three weeks after that until things are ready but after 30 years of broken promises i'll take that if it means it gets built.Now it may fall flat on its backside again and we are all being played for fools and we should definately proceed with our eyes open but i for one are willing to give 88M chance to prove themselves as we aren't holding a great hand here and we need it to work. Slagging off the only people right now who can help us is very counter productive. If we are still in the dark and there is a wall of silence in a month or so's time, then i might start getting twitchy but right now i'm cautiously positive.