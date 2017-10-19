Maffy wrote:
What reason or proof do the doom and gloom mongers have other than on past experience, to believe that this time won't be any different, you may be right in which case I'm sure you or your mates can give us some good reason other than your dislike and distrust of Box and co.
We're all entitled to an opinion, maybe some of us just aren't as eager as you to turn it into an argument.
For starters Maffy I didn't start the argument the poster I replied to did so cut that nonsense out for starters.
To answer your question I have no specific knowledge hence no proof - so what.
What proof do you have to the contrary other than a doodle on the internet - The word of a dodgy developer - who for christ sake is the same developer who has reneged on NM - HOW OBVIOUS DO YOU NEED IT TO BE!) - A politician who has failed to deliver twice before THAT'S NEWMARKET AND THORNE'S PARK.
Short of it being etched in blood how more obvious do you want the warning signs to be?
I was sceptical from the start if you check back most notably car parking and access - having over the weeks investigated further, talked to people who know about these things it doesn't look good.
That said it's not impossible and I hope with all my heat it actually happens and until we get further info I'll try to keep an open mind - however that goes both way's - which is why I resent the doom monger stuff, it's called realism gained from experience.
I hope that above hasn't shaken your rose tinted world to much.