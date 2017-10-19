vastman wrote:



Tell you what you tell us all right know that you know it will happen, no thought not. If people are doom mongers as you put it they have good reason.Tell you what you tell us all right know that you know it will happen, no thought not.

What reason or proof do the doom and gloom mongers have other than on past experience, to believe that this time won't be any different, you may be right in which case I'm sure you or your mates can give us some good reason other than your dislike and distrust of Box and co.We're all entitled to an opinion, maybe some of us just aren't as eager as you to turn it into an argument.