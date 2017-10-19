WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DEADLINE

Post a reply
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:13 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1725
Location: wakefield
Whats the saying.. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. Box, Mackie and Walker have fooled the public of Wakefield 50 times over the last ten years and now Hussain has joined the party. What on earth makes anyone think that they will deliver anything that is for the benefit of Trinity, that they will deliver on any single one of their recent promises. I fully support The Trust in all their efforts and admire greatly their relentless drive, I value, appreciate, respect and wonder at the unbelievable determination of MC and CB to stick with Trinity and continue to listen to the council despite been let down on every promise made. I have know idea how they summon up the will power to keep listening to the rubbish put forward by Box, you can bet your last dollar that the Box , Mackie, Walker and Hussain will let the Trust, the club and the Trinity fans down again, they want us to fold and go away, then Box gets to give Mackie and Walker the go ahead on planning at Newmarket that Mackie wants, Hussain gets to build what he wants on BV and the council say they tried their best. My guess is that just prior to the deadline Box having had several behind closed doors meetings with Walker, Mackie and Hussain ( by behind closed doors I mean that the club and the Trust will not be invited to attend ) will once again put forward an alternative proposal that will be totally unworkable for the Trust and the club but of great financial benefit to Mackie and Hussain. Lets face it Mackie and Hussain are not interested in the club, it is a pain for them they just want to make money, my beef is not with them but with Box who at every turn grovels to their wishes and uses Walker as the go between. Does anyone really think Walker has moved on, he is still the one who attends the meetings between Box, Jeffries and Mackie. I would 100 % love to be wrong but I agree with a previous poster who said we should be sat with lawyers and starting a judicial revue re Newmarket.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:12 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3372
Which is exactly why public meetings and scrutiny panels are essential documented and minuted. Its a hot potato for these people at the moment.
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:49 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26427
Location: Poodle Power!
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
How do you know this?


He doesn't but it's a fair guess based on previous. It's fine to be open minded and optimistic but let's not be gullible.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:56 am
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 290
I think as the saying goes we’re hoping for the best, but we need to prepare for the worst.

It would be foolish to go in with blinkers on believing everything being said by stakeholders especially given past experience.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:52 am
Manuel Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 292
Great thinking, bet MC never gave that a thought.
What a bunch of doom mongers we have become.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:29 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26427
Location: Poodle Power!
Manuel wrote:
Great thinking, bet MC never gave that a thought.
What a bunch of doom mongers we have become.


Well of course Michael Carter is infallible and obviously has the power to take on and defeat the Mafia, ISIS and little green men from Mars all by himself!

This is now version FOUR (at least). Three times we have been lied to and cheated by more or less the same group of people! People like Belly and Prince Buster have been at the centre of the storm for years so them issuing warnings should be listened to IMO.

If people are doom mongers as you put it they have good reason.

Tell you what you tell us all right know that you know it will happen, no thought not. :roll:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:35 pm
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 663
Location: Wakefield
vastman wrote:
Well of course Michael Carter is infallible and obviously has the power to take on and defeat the Mafia, ISIS and little green men from Mars all by himself!

This is now version FOUR (at least). Three times we have been lied to and cheated by more or less the same group of people! People like Belly and Prince Buster have been at the centre of the storm for years so them issuing warnings should be listened to IMO.

If people are doom mongers as you put it they have good reason.

Tell you what you tell us all right know that you know it will happen, no thought not. :roll:


What has changed from a few weeks back when everyone on here (Including yourself if i remember rightly) were quite upbeat and positive about the whole thing? As far as i am aware nothing else has come out and we are not over the deadline? Did we expect to hear something 2 weeks before the deadline?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:54 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8635
Wildcat26 wrote:
What has changed from a few weeks back when everyone on here (Including yourself if i remember rightly) were quite upbeat and positive about the whole thing? As far as i am aware nothing else has come out and we are not over the deadline? Did we expect to hear something 2 weeks before the deadline?


Perhaps there are some on here who have some decent knowledge of what may be going on behind the scenes and perhaps things aren't going to plan :IDEA:
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:08 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 757
wrencat1873 wrote:
Perhaps there are some on here who have some decent knowledge of what may be going on behind the scenes and perhaps things aren't going to plan :IDEA:



To be honest, through my time on here the poster who seems to have his finger on the pulse more than anyone is Sacred Cow, and according to him things are looking good.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, coco the fullback, desmond decker, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, metallicat, PopTart, RWB, ry21, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityDave, wakefieldwall, Wildcat26, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,8681,97776,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM