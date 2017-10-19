Whats the saying.. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. Box, Mackie and Walker have fooled the public of Wakefield 50 times over the last ten years and now Hussain has joined the party. What on earth makes anyone think that they will deliver anything that is for the benefit of Trinity, that they will deliver on any single one of their recent promises. I fully support The Trust in all their efforts and admire greatly their relentless drive, I value, appreciate, respect and wonder at the unbelievable determination of MC and CB to stick with Trinity and continue to listen to the council despite been let down on every promise made. I have know idea how they summon up the will power to keep listening to the rubbish put forward by Box, you can bet your last dollar that the Box , Mackie, Walker and Hussain will let the Trust, the club and the Trinity fans down again, they want us to fold and go away, then Box gets to give Mackie and Walker the go ahead on planning at Newmarket that Mackie wants, Hussain gets to build what he wants on BV and the council say they tried their best. My guess is that just prior to the deadline Box having had several behind closed doors meetings with Walker, Mackie and Hussain ( by behind closed doors I mean that the club and the Trust will not be invited to attend ) will once again put forward an alternative proposal that will be totally unworkable for the Trust and the club but of great financial benefit to Mackie and Hussain. Lets face it Mackie and Hussain are not interested in the club, it is a pain for them they just want to make money, my beef is not with them but with Box who at every turn grovels to their wishes and uses Walker as the go between. Does anyone really think Walker has moved on, he is still the one who attends the meetings between Box, Jeffries and Mackie. I would 100 % love to be wrong but I agree with a previous poster who said we should be sat with lawyers and starting a judicial revue re Newmarket.