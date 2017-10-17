bellycouldtackle wrote: I give it about zero chance of happening, Does anyone think that Peter Box, Colin Mackay or Mannie 88 will show up to Andrea Jenkins public meeting , not a chance , and that tells you everything you need to know.

I know you and our old mate PB are super cynical. I know TRB and IA are the opposite.Normally I would support the latter but I just can't help but think you are right.The moment I saw those plans my heart sank - everything about them looked totally fake and still does.I'm only giving them ant credence at all because MC and CB didn't walk straight away. They must have seen something - what I don't know.The end of this month has to be the deadline. If we've learned nothing else we must know by now when we are being duped.If it's not moved a long way down the road by next month then we should go for the jugular and go straight to court.Put ourselves on the front foot for a change and lead rather than follow.I know it's a lot to ask busy people who give their services for free but how much longer can they take this crud? Treat it like a plaster on a scab it basically time to just rip it right off imho.Finally isn't everyone a little suspicious as to how quiet Rodney Plonker has suddenly become - the only thing that can shut that mans mouth is the promise of cash.