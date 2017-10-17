bellycouldtackle wrote: I give it about zero chance of happening, Peter Box has no intention of ensuring a stadium gets built anywhere for Trinity, his best mates Rodney Walker and Colin Mackie just want to make money at Newmarket and Box will allow them to do this without building a stadium at Newmarket, Box will give them all the planning they need at Newmarket once Trinity are out of the way. The BV developer Mannie 88 or whatever his name is will not do anything to help us and will simply put unreasonable demands on the club until we walk away. There is no way BV will happen, the only option is to stop talking and go for a judicial revue, in the meantime we should move the Dewsbury straight away. Does anyone think that Peter Box, Colin Mackay or Mannie 88 will show up to Andrea Jenkins public meeting , not a chance , and that tells you everything you need to know.

I know you and our old mate PB are super cynical. I know TRB and IA are the opposite.Normally I would support the latter but I just can't help but think you are right.The moment I saw those plans my heart sank - everything about them looked totally fake and still does.I'm only giving them ant credence at all because MC and CB didn't walk straight away. They must have seen something - what I don't know.The end of this month has to be the deadline. If we've learned nothing else we must know by now when we are being duped.If it's not moved a long way down the road by next month then we should go for the jugular and go straight to court.Put ourselves on the front foot for a change and lead rather than follow.I know it's a lot to ask busy people who give their services for free but how much longer can they take this crud? Treat it like a plaster on a scab it basically time to just rip it right off imho.Finally isn't everyone a little suspicious as to how quiet Rodney Plonker has suddenly become - the only thing that can shut that mans mouth is the promise of cash.