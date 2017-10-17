I give it about zero chance of happening, Peter Box has no intention of ensuring a stadium gets built anywhere for Trinity, his best mates Rodney Walker and Colin Mackie just want to make money at Newmarket and Box will allow them to do this without building a stadium at Newmarket, Box will give them all the planning they need at Newmarket once Trinity are out of the way. The BV developer Mannie 88 or whatever his name is will not do anything to help us and will simply put unreasonable demands on the club until we walk away. There is no way BV will happen, the only option is to stop talking and go for a judicial revue, in the meantime we should move the Dewsbury straight away. Does anyone think that Peter Box, Colin Mackay or Mannie 88 will show up to Andrea Jenkins public meeting , not a chance , and that tells you everything you need to know.