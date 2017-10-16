WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:41 pm
Only two weeks to stadium D-Day of October 31st and everything seems to have gone quiet on the "New Belle Vue" front. So MC, IA, SC and TRB whereabouts are we at? without going into too much dretail is it good news or the opposite? :D :(
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:53 pm
Can only hope no news is good news
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:25 pm
Some complex contractural negotiations ongoing. Can't imagine why the details of it aren't freely available online on an hourly basis....?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:47 pm
I am hearing it is a no
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:51 pm
BOJ042 wrote:
I am hearing it is a no

What's a no? Care to enlighten us?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:24 pm
BOJ042 wrote:
I am hearing it is a no

You talking about your Cas stadium there again?

Anyway apparently it’s all very confident in 88M towers. It takes time to get the job right though, if it takes a couple of extra weeks so be it. Getting it right first time is the key, could save months down the line.

