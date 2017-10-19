kobashi wrote: Yes but rugby league is the top sport in NSW and QLD. I don't think anyone would argue that crowds should not be better.

People in NSW, especially Sydney, are worse sports attendees than people in Melbourne for example. The 2017 AFL Grand Final attracted over 100,000 to the MCG, as it usually does, while the NRL Grand Final (admittedly involving two out of town teams) did not fill the 83,500 capacity ANZ Stadium, and attracted just over 79,000 in 2017. Remember Sydney has a population of 4.8 million and Melbourne 4.4 million. In other sports like cricket the attendances in Melbourne far exceed the attendances in Sydney for Test matches. People in Sydney are far less sports attendees than Melbourne people. Sydneysiders are more happy to watch their sport on TV.