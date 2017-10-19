WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:56 pm
Judder Man






JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Proves my point that NRL and SL are likely to become feeder leagues for North American rugby league clubs.


If it really takes off in North America you can see the salary cap both in the NRL and Superleague being far too restrictive, they only need to form a small league of 6 teams with a 10 million salary cap and the american/canadian dollar will be too much to resist for the top players in OZ and the UK for what is a short sporting career.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:20 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE






cravenpark1 wrote:
Yes he will be 30 then and money talks after all the game is short for the players so make it wile you can


If the New York bid is serious, and the club is successful, then expect Sam Burgess to join, possibly along with his twin brothers, but then on retirement from the game to return to live in Australia.



Re: New York
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:52 am
TimperleySaint





Judder Man wrote:
If it really takes off in North America you can see the salary cap both in the NRL and Superleague being far too restrictive, they only need to form a small league of 6 teams with a 10 million salary cap and the american/canadian dollar will be too much to resist for the top players in OZ and the UK for what is a short sporting career.


IF, they can get it to take off, the money they would receive from TV deals from several networks that could be interested, and sponsorships would far outweigh anything SL or even the NRL could offer!
Re: New York
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:49 am
kobashi




cravenpark1 wrote:
Yes he will be 30 then and money talks after all the game is short for the players so make it wile you can


Don't want it to become a place for mercenaries. People just looking to leave at end of career because the lifestyle of New York and a nice pay packet.
Re: New York
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:51 am
kobashi




Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
How many Super League clubs average over 15k? We shouldn’t throw stones in glass houses.


Yes but rugby league is the top sport in NSW and QLD. I don't think anyone would argue that crowds should not be better.
Re: New York
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:55 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE






kobashi wrote:
Yes but rugby league is the top sport in NSW and QLD. I don't think anyone would argue that crowds should not be better.


People in NSW, especially Sydney, are worse sports attendees than people in Melbourne for example. The 2017 AFL Grand Final attracted over 100,000 to the MCG, as it usually does, while the NRL Grand Final (admittedly involving two out of town teams) did not fill the 83,500 capacity ANZ Stadium, and attracted just over 79,000 in 2017. Remember Sydney has a population of 4.8 million and Melbourne 4.4 million. In other sports like cricket the attendances in Melbourne far exceed the attendances in Sydney for Test matches. People in Sydney are far less sports attendees than Melbourne people. Sydneysiders are more happy to watch their sport on TV.






   














