JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Proves my point that NRL and SL are likely to become feeder leagues for North American rugby league clubs.

If it really takes off in North America you can see the salary cap both in the NRL and Superleague being far too restrictive, they only need to form a small league of 6 teams with a 10 million salary cap and the american/canadian dollar will be too much to resist for the top players in OZ and the UK for what is a short sporting career.