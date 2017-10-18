WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:26 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 159
roopy wrote:
Hayne was a national news story in the US.

It was........it's now chip paper.
roopy wrote:
Football fans remember him, and those are the people who might take an interest in League.

2 Things here. Firstly, NFL players rarely remember anyone other than the top 15% who are generally the make up of the Fantasy leagues. Hayne was a gimmick that didn't work out....ask UK sports fans about what sport Dwain Chambers tried out for.....
Secondly. NFL fans take an interest in NFL......if they want more violence they look at MMA. RL is as insignificant in the USA now as it was before Hayne joined the 49ers
roopy wrote:
No other League player has that going for them.

Nope....NO RL PLAYER has that going for them....and if you think a failed trialist with the SF49ers will "ignite a frenzy of interest" in NYC (or Jersey) then you reall are of the belief that "seeing one games makes you an addict" :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
roopy wrote:
NFL fans in America know names and stats like cricket fans in India - they know every player.

No...as I said, they know the top 15% and that's because of fantasy football.....A few "NERDS" will remember Hayne, but not a friggin soul in NYC/Jersey....

I called my best mate who has lived in NYC and now Jersey since 1994 and he reckons it would take 10+ years of steady investment and free tickets etc to establish a new NFL/NBA/NHL side in the region and whilst we might get all gooey over 5k gates.......they will need to fill all 25,000 seats for every game year 1 to stand any chance
Re: New York
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:50 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5726
the flying biscuit wrote:
For the Aussies to have a pop at a club not yet formed they would do well to look at their own back yard and see how many empty seats they currently show to the world every weekend.

try and get Perth or even Adeladie in the NRL before you have a pop at New York....


True. The crowds in the NRL are dismal except Brisbane and Melbourne. 11/16 clubs have a sub-15k average attendance and last year was the worst since 2004 in the league.
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:10 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1763
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Call Me God wrote:
It was........it's now chip paper.
2 Things here. Firstly, NFL players rarely remember anyone other than the top 15% who are generally the make up of the Fantasy leagues. Hayne was a gimmick that didn't work out....ask UK sports fans about what sport Dwain Chambers tried out for.....
Secondly. NFL fans take an interest in NFL......if they want more violence they look at MMA. RL is as insignificant in the USA now as it was before Hayne joined the 49ers
Nope....NO RL PLAYER has that going for them....and if you think a failed trialist with the SF49ers will "ignite a frenzy of interest" in NYC (or Jersey) then you reall are of the belief that "seeing one games makes you an addict" :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
No...as I said, they know the top 15% and that's because of fantasy football.....A few "NERDS" will remember Hayne, but not a friggin soul in NYC/Jersey....

I called my best mate who has lived in NYC and now Jersey since 1994 and he reckons it would take 10+ years of steady investment and free tickets etc to establish a new NFL/NBA/NHL side in the region and whilst we might get all gooey over 5k gates.......they will need to fill all 25,000 seats for every game year 1 to stand any chance
Rugby Union trolls always get so insecure around League world cup time.
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:18 am
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1294
If the league expands to include 2 french and 2 north american teams (with a possibility for others to join) and Leigh (and possibly London) being worthy of a SL spot I wonder if the SL will split into 2/3 conferences, say a Yorkshire conference, a NW conference, and a non-'heartlands' conference

Yo could run it a bit like the Super Rugby, where you play teams in your conference home and away, but maybe only play the other teams once, then make up a top 8 playoffs with the conference winners and the 5 highest runners up

Or alternatively you take 18 full time teams and split the league into SL1 and SL2 with promotion and relegation between the 2 and then make part-time clubs compete in their own separate league system (only meeting in the CC), sort of a mix between licensing and promotio relegation

Just a though
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:21 am
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 757
leedsnsouths wrote:
Or alternatively you take 18 full time teams and split the league into SL1 and SL2 with promotion and relegation between the 2 and then make part-time clubs compete in their own separate league system (only meeting in the CC), sort of a mix between licensing and promotio relegation

Just a though


So make SL a 9 team league, rename the Championship and hope Sky don't notice?

Good plan.
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:28 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4544
Location: Carcassonne, France
Sam Burgess wants to play for New York in the SL.!!

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugb ... z240t.html
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:16 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4544
Location: Carcassonne, France
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Sam Burgess wants to play for New York in the SL.!!

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugb ... z240t.html



Proves my point that NRL and SL are likely to become feeder leagues for North American rugby league clubs.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: New York
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:31 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5462
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Proves my point that NRL and SL are likely to become feeder leagues for North American rugby league clubs.


Does it?
Mac out!
