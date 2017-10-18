roopy wrote: Hayne was a national news story in the US.

roopy wrote: Football fans remember him, and those are the people who might take an interest in League.

roopy wrote: No other League player has that going for them.

roopy wrote: NFL fans in America know names and stats like cricket fans in India - they know every player.

It was........it's now chip paper.2 Things here. Firstly, NFL players rarely remember anyone other than the top 15% who are generally the make up of the Fantasy leagues. Hayne was a gimmick that didn't work out....ask UK sports fans about what sport Dwain Chambers tried out for.....Secondly. NFL fans take an interest in NFL......if they want more violence they look at MMA. RL is as insignificant in the USA now as it was before Hayne joined the 49ersNope....NO RL PLAYER has that going for them....and if you think a failed trialist with the SF49ers will "ignite a frenzy of interest" in NYC (or Jersey) then you reall are of the belief that "seeing one games makes you an addict"No...as I said, they know the top 15% and that's because of fantasy football.....A few "NERDS" will remember Hayne, but not a friggin soul in NYC/Jersey....I called my best mate who has lived in NYC and now Jersey since 1994 and he reckons it would take 10+ years of steady investment and free tickets etc to establish a new NFL/NBA/NHL side in the region and whilst we might get all gooey over 5k gates.......they will need to fill all 25,000 seats for every game year 1 to stand any chance