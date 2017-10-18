WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 New York

Post a reply
Re: New York
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:26 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 158
roopy wrote:
Hayne was a national news story in the US.

It was........it's now chip paper.
roopy wrote:
Football fans remember him, and those are the people who might take an interest in League.

2 Things here. Firstly, NFL players rarely remember anyone other than the top 15% who are generally the make up of the Fantasy leagues. Hayne was a gimmick that didn't work out....ask UK sports fans about what sport Dwain Chambers tried out for.....
Secondly. NFL fans take an interest in NFL......if they want more violence they look at MMA. RL is as insignificant in the USA now as it was before Hayne joined the 49ers
roopy wrote:
No other League player has that going for them.

Nope....NO RL PLAYER has that going for them....and if you think a failed trialist with the SF49ers will "ignite a frenzy of interest" in NYC (or Jersey) then you reall are of the belief that "seeing one games makes you an addict" :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
roopy wrote:
NFL fans in America know names and stats like cricket fans in India - they know every player.

No...as I said, they know the top 15% and that's because of fantasy football.....A few "NERDS" will remember Hayne, but not a friggin soul in NYC/Jersey....

I called my best mate who has lived in NYC and now Jersey since 1994 and he reckons it would take 10+ years of steady investment and free tickets etc to establish a new NFL/NBA/NHL side in the region and whilst we might get all gooey over 5k gates.......they will need to fill all 25,000 seats for every game year 1 to stand any chance
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Budgiezilla, Call Me God, CM Punk, JENKY, Salford red all over, The Avenger, TrinityDave and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,6621,58576,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM