Re: New York
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:26 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4538
Location: Carcassonne, France
Having New York in Super League will be a huge boost for the game, especially if they can attract 7-10,000 fans in the first couple of years. If that happens I would foresee 20,000 New York fans within five years and a boom in the game.

Having Toronto already there will be a great help for New York. Should Montreal and perhaps Boston follow by 2023 then we will have the geographic foundation for a great and highly successful World Cup in 2025. The fans will also stream in to the club games, especially the local derbies, and the visit of prestige foreign teams like Leeds and Toulouse.

Eric Perez has turned out to be a godsend for rugby league.
Re: New York
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:49 am
TimperleySaint User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3128
roopy wrote:
New York have said they are keen to talk to Jarryd Hayne.
Mick Potter, who has been touted as their likely first coach, is currently coaching Hayne in the Fiji side.
Hayne still has a high profile in the US and would be a great drawcard in their first year.


First high profile player to make the RL > NFL switch, so makes sense to get him playing RL in the USA if they can.

Could be a huge pool of talent out there too - think of the American Football players that don't make to the NFL!

All those high school kids and college kids that play the game across the country, but only 240 odd get selected to play in the NFL each year, and not all of those actually end up on a team - so RL could be the perfect place for them to move into. They won't obviously get the financial benefits that the NFL offers, but if it's the physical/skill side of the game they are interested in, they have some amazing athletes that could fit right in to most positions on an RL field.

In that way, I'm surprised RL has never really hit American shores until now...
Re: New York
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:52 am
g_balls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Jan 18, 2005 10:09 am
Posts: 234
Location: East Hull
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The right decision to start them in the Championship, as many of us said should happen with Toronto. However with Super League 2020 likely to contain Toronto, New York, Catalans and Toulouse for me promotion and relegation has to end.

Other than Paris which expansion clubs have come and gone?


Gateshead! Or as they are now known Hull FC
Re: New York
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:18 am
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 699
roopy wrote:
New York have said they are keen to talk to Jarryd Hayne.
Mick Potter, who has been touted as their likely first coach, is currently coaching Hayne in the Fiji side.
Hayne still has a high profile in the US and would be a great drawcard in their first year.


Hayne has a high profile in the US?? I seriously doubt that.

Wouldn't be surprised to see him go though.
Re: New York
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:46 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4538
Location: Carcassonne, France
kobashi wrote:
Hayne has a high profile in the US?? I seriously doubt that.

Wouldn't be surprised to see him go though.


Hayne has had a high profile at the San Francisco 49ers. They probably still remember him. The rest of the USA probably doesn't.
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM