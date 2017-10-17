Having New York in Super League will be a huge boost for the game, especially if they can attract 7-10,000 fans in the first couple of years. If that happens I would foresee 20,000 New York fans within five years and a boom in the game.



Having Toronto already there will be a great help for New York. Should Montreal and perhaps Boston follow by 2023 then we will have the geographic foundation for a great and highly successful World Cup in 2025. The fans will also stream in to the club games, especially the local derbies, and the visit of prestige foreign teams like Leeds and Toulouse.



Eric Perez has turned out to be a godsend for rugby league.