luke ShipleyRed wrote:

The people behind the New York bid have meet with the RFL to hand in there proposal for the team to begin for/in the 2019 season.



They will play out of the Red Bull stadium (cap 25,000). Which is actually based in Jersey.



Like Toronto they won't receive any central funding, and will pay for travel expenses of there opposition. And will also pay for hotels . No word on weather they would do the same with fans.



The one major change is that rather than starting in league 1, they want to start in the championship.

This would suggest that all the talk of a change in league structures, will be from 2019.



Personally it's hard to get excited about this, whilst not against expansion particularly. I have seen far to many come and go to be anything but warey. And the fact that rather then start a leaguest they'd rather just join ours does nothing to me about spreading RL.



Also given how so many of our traditional clubs (you know, the ones that kept RL going for 127 years), are struggling. We no longer have a strong based to covers these clubs, especially should they not work out.