The people behind the New York bid have meet with the RFL to hand in there proposal for the team to begin for/in the 2019 season.
They will play out of the Red Bull stadium (cap 25,000). Which is actually based in Jersey.
Like Toronto they won't receive any central funding, and will pay for travel expenses of there opposition. And will also pay for hotels. No word on weather they would do the same with fans.
The one major change is that rather than starting in league 1, they want to start in the championship.
This would suggest that all the talk of a change in league structures, will be from 2019.
Personally it's hard to get excited about this, whilst not against expansion particularly. I have seen far to many come and go to be anything but warey. And the fact that rather then start a leaguest they'd rather just join ours does nothing to me about spreading RL.
Also given how so many of our traditional clubs (you know, the ones that kept RL going for 127 years), are struggling. We no longer have a strong based to covers these clubs, especially should they not work out.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:15 pm
Whilst I understand fans being wary on any expansion sides because of what we've seen previous, I believe the TWP business model is different to what we've seen, and should be supported rather than feared.
You have to think about the actual barriers to them "starting their own league", where would they magic 10/12 sides from, let alone find the player quality high enough to earn a tv rights deal. It's fantasy really. The French have a league, but whilst quality remains low, broadcasters aren't interested and the league remains stagnant. They're simply isn't the grassroots infrastructure to maintain a league, maybe in the future there will be.
weve seen TWP average over 7k this year, and field genuine North Americans, surely this is spreading RL? In 2019 we'll have two more countries which have pro RL clubs than we did in 2016.
Clubs have always struggled in RL. I'm not sure why the inclusion of NY or TWP is detrimental to them? They're not taking any central funds, it costs the clubs nothing to play there, TWP away games attracted very good attendances this season. The current structure means any club can rise to the top.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:23 pm
The right decision to start them in the Championship, as many of us said should happen with Toronto. However with Super League 2020 likely to contain Toronto, New York, Catalans and Toulouse for me promotion and relegation has to end.
Other than Paris which expansion clubs have come and gone?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:05 pm
That's the problem. The clubs have simply "kept it going". All the while, sports around us have expanded, developed, grown and thrived. Simply "keeping going" is not a sign of success and not something to aspire to.
The sports around us have done that by expanding their appeal, reaching new audiences and marketing themselves. The clubs that have "kept RL going" (with the odd exception) haven't done that.
New York and Toronto represent an opportunity to expand the sport, expand the audience and develop the sport. The 127 year old clubs have proven beyond doubt that they aren't that opportunity.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:19 pm
It's a local sport for local people, there's nothing for you here.
P!ss ant mining towns by plenty.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:55 pm
So they cost us no money, are going to forgo central funding (leaving it available for struggling clubs), are going to pay for travel expenses and provide an opportunity for fans and players alike, and this is a bad thing because they haven't started their own league (which club has ever had to start their own league?) and haven't offered to pay for fans to travel (who would pay for fans to travel to another country?!).
Seriously, have a think about some of the reasons you think this is bad and use that criteria against another club. See if it stacks up.
