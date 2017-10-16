luke ShipleyRed wrote: The people behind the New York bid have meet with the RFL to hand in there proposal for the team to begin for/in the 2019 season.



They will play out of the Red Bull stadium (cap 25,000). Which is actually based in Jersey.



Like Toronto they won't receive any central funding, and will pay for travel expenses of there opposition. And will also pay for hotels. No word on weather they would do the same with fans.



The one major change is that rather than starting in league 1, they want to start in the championship.

This would suggest that all the talk of a change in league structures, will be from 2019.



Personally it's hard to get excited about this, whilst not against expansion particularly. I have seen far to many come and go to be anything but warey. And the fact that rather then start a leaguest they'd rather just join ours does nothing to me about spreading RL.



Also given how so many of our traditional clubs (you know, the ones that kept RL going for 127 years), are struggling. We no longer have a strong based to covers these clubs, especially should they not work out.

Whilst I understand fans being wary on any expansion sides because of what we've seen previous, I believe the TWP business model is different to what we've seen, and should be supported rather than feared.You have to think about the actual barriers to them "starting their own league", where would they magic 10/12 sides from, let alone find the player quality high enough to earn a tv rights deal. It's fantasy really. The French have a league, but whilst quality remains low, broadcasters aren't interested and the league remains stagnant. They're simply isn't the grassroots infrastructure to maintain a league, maybe in the future there will be.weve seen TWP average over 7k this year, and field genuine North Americans, surely this is spreading RL? In 2019 we'll have two more countries which have pro RL clubs than we did in 2016.Clubs have always struggled in RL. I'm not sure why the inclusion of NY or TWP is detrimental to them? They're not taking any central funds, it costs the clubs nothing to play there, TWP away games attracted very good attendances this season. The current structure means any club can rise to the top.