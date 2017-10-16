jools wrote:

What has happened to larne since he went to Wigan?

Was poor for them, returned but didn't stick around then went to castleford and didn't really shine. Been plagued with injuries since he joined cas.

Now a year into a three year deal he's left cas and gone to Leigh.

I did hear he'd misbehaved a couple of weeks ago- now he's gone.

Silly boy should have stuck with the Giants instead of having his head turned by the cherry and whites- now he's playing championship rugby at 28 years old. The prime time for a forward. He's surely too good to be doing that!