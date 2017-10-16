WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Larne patrick

Larne patrick
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:38 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7891
What has happened to larne since he went to Wigan?
Was poor for them, returned but didn't stick around then went to castleford and didn't really shine. Been plagued with injuries since he joined cas.
Now a year into a three year deal he's left cas and gone to Leigh.
I did hear he'd misbehaved a couple of weeks ago- now he's gone.
Silly boy should have stuck with the Giants instead of having his head turned by the cherry and whites- now he's playing championship rugby at 28 years old. The prime time for a forward. He's surely too good to be doing that!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Larne patrick
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:02 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13295
Location: Huddersfield
wasnt sad to see him go when he left here

was part of the problem of us having a soft pack of forwards at the time

least we have rectified this abit with ikahihifo now, he could do with some help though
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

