Charlie Sheen wrote: Hall is only needs 10 more trys to break Mick Sullivan's record. There's no way he'll retire after this tournament.

I don't think so either, and like others have said he will want to sample a GB tour in a couple of years. Next WC is too far away though and things can change a hell of a lot in that time. I'm sure Hall would still be available but at 34 you would have to suspect by that time there would be 2 or 3 ahead of him.