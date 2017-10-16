JWarriors wrote: As a biased fan I'd have said Gildart and Bateman to be in there somewhere.

And if Tom Davies keeps on getting better then I'd say him as well (I would think quite a few Wigan fans would say Davies has been at least as good as, if not better than Joe Burgess this year).



Jack Walker looks great for his age, just hope he can crack on and keep getting better, and I hope injuries don't get the better of him like they look to have done for the main part with Lomax and Tomkins over the last couple of years.

Not biased atall mate, theyre both very good players that plenty of fans of other teams would pick aswel. Thats part of what i was saying about the style of player/team you like. Iv went for sutcliffe because aswel as good players,i want as much size in the team as possible and he's going to be a big,athletic unit in a year or two,he's also looked really good in the centres and should improve rapidly as he's only played a handful of games there. For me gildarts a bit too small for an international Centre.Bateman would be just behind ward and currie for me. Id start him ahead of mcmeeken but would prefer mcmeeken over him coming off the bench.My wingers were easy choices,theyr both exactly the type of wingers i love..Big,tall and rapid. I like my wingers to be the fastest 2 players on the field,these 2 would be more often than not. I do really like the look of davies though,wigan have got some cracking options on the wingsLike i say,its what style/type people value in a player and team.