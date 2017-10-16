|
Iv put this topic in another forum and interested to see what you guys think.
For a bit of fun,based on what you'v seen and think at the minute,how you see players developing/regressing,any academy players that you'v seen that you think are future stars and the style of player/team you like,what would your hypathetical england 17 be to start the 2021 world cup?
Mine would be: 1.Jack walker. 2,tom johnston. 3,kallum watkins. 4,liam sutcliffe. 5,joe burgess. 6,gareth widdop. 7,george williams. 8,tom burgess. 9,josh hodgson. 10,george burgess. 11,stevie ward. 12,ben currie. 13,sam burgess....14,darryl clark. 15,alex walmsley, 16,mikolaj oledzki. 17,mike mcmeeken.
Wonder if Hall will still carry on playing internationals after this WC. About to turn 30 and unlikely to reach the next WC and a number of younger wingers waiting in the wings (no pun intended) some guys would consider retiring to prolong their club careers.
PrinterThe wrote:
Wonder if Hall will still carry on playing internationals after this WC. About to turn 30 and unlikely to reach the next WC and a number of younger wingers waiting in the wings (no pun intended) some guys would consider retiring to prolong their club careers.
Yeah i was thinking that it might be a good time for him,although i believe theres a great britain tour in 2019 that he might want to be a part of,dont think he's ever played for great britain. I know its just the same players but a great britain tour feels so much more special than england in a four nations. Im delighted GB tours are coming back...AAAH the good old days.
Back on topic,its a shame tom johnston got his bad injury this year,really think he could be one of the worlds best in a few year.
Why on earth would Hall retire from international rugby. He could potentially still be playing for England at the 2021 World Cup.
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Why on earth would Hall retire from international rugby. He could potentially still be playing for England at the 2021 World Cup.
The physical toll of playing all year round without a decent break and being away from his young family? Probably prolong his career by a year or two. Would Peacock have made it through 2015 had he not retired from internationals in 2012?
I understand what you’re saying, but hall himself has said in the past, that playing wing the physical toll is much less on your body as you see much less of the ball. Especially if we’re conparing to some like peacock.
Also wouldn’t peacock have been 34 in 2012. Where hall will be 33 in 2021. anyway, even if they were both the same age, shows hall maybe has one more World Cup in him, then to retire.
Valid point though.
Joshheff90 wrote:
I understand what you’re saying, but hall himself has said in the past, that playing wing the physical toll is much less on your body as you see much less of the ball. Especially if we’re conparing to some like peacock.
Also wouldn’t peacock have been 34 in 2012. Where hall will be 33 in 2021. anyway, even if they were both the same age, shows hall maybe has one more World Cup in him, then to retire.
Valid point though.
It is a valid point but i would be surprised if there weren't at least 2 wingers ahead of him by that point.
As a biased fan I'd have said Gildart and Bateman to be in there somewhere.
And if Tom Davies keeps on getting better then I'd say him as well (I would think quite a few Wigan fans would say Davies has been at least as good as, if not better than Joe Burgess this year).
Jack Walker looks great for his age, just hope he can crack on and keep getting better, and I hope injuries don't get the better of him like they look to have done for the main part with Lomax and Tomkins over the last couple of years.
JWarriors wrote:
As a biased fan I'd have said Gildart and Bateman to be in there somewhere.
And if Tom Davies keeps on getting better then I'd say him as well (I would think quite a few Wigan fans would say Davies has been at least as good as, if not better than Joe Burgess this year).
Jack Walker looks great for his age, just hope he can crack on and keep getting better, and I hope injuries don't get the better of him like they look to have done for the main part with Lomax and Tomkins over the last couple of years.
Not biased atall mate, theyre both very good players that plenty of fans of other teams would pick aswel. Thats part of what i was saying about the style of player/team you like. Iv went for sutcliffe because aswel as good players,i want as much size in the team as possible and he's going to be a big,athletic unit in a year or two,he's also looked really good in the centres and should improve rapidly as he's only played a handful of games there. For me gildarts a bit too small for an international Centre.
Bateman would be just behind ward and currie for me. Id start him ahead of mcmeeken but would prefer mcmeeken over him coming off the bench.
My wingers were easy choices,theyr both exactly the type of wingers i love..Big,tall and rapid. I like my wingers to be the fastest 2 players on the field,these 2 would be more often than not. I do really like the look of davies though,wigan have got some cracking options on the wings
Like i say,its what style/type people value in a player and team.
