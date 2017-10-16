As a biased fan I'd have said Gildart and Bateman to be in there somewhere.

And if Tom Davies keeps on getting better then I'd say him as well (I would think quite a few Wigan fans would say Davies has been at least as good as, if not better than Joe Burgess this year).



Jack Walker looks great for his age, just hope he can crack on and keep getting better, and I hope injuries don't get the better of him like they look to have done for the main part with Lomax and Tomkins over the last couple of years.