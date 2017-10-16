PrinterThe wrote: Wonder if Hall will still carry on playing internationals after this WC. About to turn 30 and unlikely to reach the next WC and a number of younger wingers waiting in the wings (no pun intended) some guys would consider retiring to prolong their club careers.

Yeah i was thinking that it might be a good time for him,although i believe theres a great britain tour in 2019 that he might want to be a part of,dont think he's ever played for great britain. I know its just the same players but a great britain tour feels so much more special than england in a four nations. Im delighted GB tours are coming back...AAAH the good old days.Back on topic,its a shame tom johnston got his bad injury this year,really think he could be one of the worlds best in a few year.