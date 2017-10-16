WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2021 | England RL team?

Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:20 pm
Iv put this topic in another forum and interested to see what you guys think.

For a bit of fun,based on what you'v seen and think at the minute,how you see players developing/regressing,any academy players that you'v seen that you think are future stars and the style of player/team you like,what would your hypathetical england 17 be to start the 2021 world cup?

Mine would be: 1.Jack walker. 2,tom johnston. 3,kallum watkins. 4,liam sutcliffe. 5,joe burgess. 6,gareth widdop. 7,george williams. 8,tom burgess. 9,josh hodgson. 10,george burgess. 11,stevie ward. 12,ben currie. 13,sam burgess....14,darryl clark. 15,alex walmsley, 16,mikolaj oledzki. 17,mike mcmeeken.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:33 pm
Wonder if Hall will still carry on playing internationals after this WC. About to turn 30 and unlikely to reach the next WC and a number of younger wingers waiting in the wings (no pun intended) some guys would consider retiring to prolong their club careers.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:59 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Wonder if Hall will still carry on playing internationals after this WC. About to turn 30 and unlikely to reach the next WC and a number of younger wingers waiting in the wings (no pun intended) some guys would consider retiring to prolong their club careers.

Yeah i was thinking that it might be a good time for him,although i believe theres a great britain tour in 2019 that he might want to be a part of,dont think he's ever played for great britain. I know its just the same players but a great britain tour feels so much more special than england in a four nations. Im delighted GB tours are coming back...AAAH the good old days.

Back on topic,its a shame tom johnston got his bad injury this year,really think he could be one of the worlds best in a few year.

