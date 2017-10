Interesting call that. With Toronto starting to get established SL players like Westerman and Sims then may only be a matter of time before we see a SL coach go to North America whether it's McDermott or someone else.



Tony Smith might be a good shout. Says he's bored with RL in this country right now and it's needs freshening up in the way that it's promoted and he would need a job that excites him to return to. Could be down his street then ATM, definitely would contact him if I were in New York's shoes to see if he'd be interested.