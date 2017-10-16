Some bits from the YEP when it was announced....



'Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain legend Adrian Morley will embark on a new challenge in 2018 after completing his one-year contract with the Rhinos coaching staff.





Morley, 40, returned to his first club this season to work in the club’s youth development team and with the first-team squad. However, he has opted to leave the club to take up a career opportunity in construction recruitment with Frameworks Recruitment.



GH - “We have already announced that Rob Burrow will be joining our youth development team for next season and in terms of the first team, Chev Walker will have more of an involvement.



“Chev has impressed Brian McDermott since his return to the club last summer with his work on talent identification and in the community and has been working with the first-team squad for a number of weeks.”