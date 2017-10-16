WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coaching set up!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Coaching set up!

Post a reply
Coaching set up!
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:00 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 973
With Plume gone from the 1st Team set up & Morley quitting his Acadamy role anyone heard anything about the gaps getting filled or a possible re-structure?
I know Burrow us joining the Acadamy set up but is he going straight unto the u19 role?
I also read somewhere pre-top 4 play offs the Club were impressed with Chev Walkers Coaching work with the Foundation byt not seen anything confirmed about a more permanent role within the Acadamy or 1st Team.
I would like to see at least a couple of fresh faces around the 1st Team & Acadamy structure.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Coaching set up!
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:07 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15244
RHINO-MARK wrote:
With Plume gone from the 1st Team set up & Morley quitting his Acadamy role anyone heard anything about the gaps getting filled or a possible re-structure?
I know Burrow us joining the Acadamy set up but is he going straight unto the u19 role?
I also read somewhere pre-top 4 play offs the Club were impressed with Chev Walkers Coaching work with the Foundation byt not seen anything confirmed about a more permanent role within the Acadamy or 1st Team.
I would like to see at least a couple of fresh faces around the 1st Team & Acadamy structure.


I thought Burrow was under 19's and all academy with coaches in place under him for both 19's and 16's. I also thought they had announced Walker as new assistant to first team?
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Coaching set up!
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:20 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 973
Gotcha wrote:
I thought Burrow was under 19's and all academy with coaches in place under him for both 19's and 16's. I also thought they had announced Walker as new assistant to first team?

All i've seen wrt both are that RB joins the Acadamy & that Walker had impressed with the Foundation mate not seen any "Official" announcement or details of their future roles.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ernest shackleton, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Frosties., G1, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, leedsbarmyarmy, mattsrhinos1978, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, Sam Buca II, son of headingley, southyorksdave, Swoggy Loiner, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT and 309 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,5402,37076,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM