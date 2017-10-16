With Plume gone from the 1st Team set up & Morley quitting his Acadamy role anyone heard anything about the gaps getting filled or a possible re-structure?

I know Burrow us joining the Acadamy set up but is he going straight unto the u19 role?

I also read somewhere pre-top 4 play offs the Club were impressed with Chev Walkers Coaching work with the Foundation byt not seen anything confirmed about a more permanent role within the Acadamy or 1st Team.

I would like to see at least a couple of fresh faces around the 1st Team & Acadamy structure.