Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If Melbourne won’t come over to the UK to play this game, I think we should play another NRL team in their place, for the World Club Challenge. It’s far less disruptive for the NRL teams to travel, as its in their preseason, as opposed to during the season as it is for Super League clubs. I’d be disappointed if we missed out on the playoffs, due to a few losses after traveling down under.
If it's not Melbourne then we can't really call it or compete for the World Club Challenge.
"The Super League Champions vs the team who finished 11th in the NRL last year for the right to be called World Champions"........would be daft.
And if it's not for the WCC then it's just an unnecessary distraction.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:38 am
If we play the highest finishing team willing to compete for the trophy, we can call it the World Club Challenge.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:32 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Not really invented anything, you're the one who said it'll not be a lot of money.
Not a lot of money doesnt mean not much more than now any more than not insurmountable does. An attractive price would be both not insurmountable and greater than the current amount. Not a difficult concept.
How many are happy to? After trying to extend it to 3 matches we're down to two and AGAIN we have talk that Brisbane are interested in playing Cas. Outside of the team who come over as champions then others really don't have much interest. So by "some" you mean one.
Souths have come over, the roosters, NQC, the sharks, St George.
In fact St George and Souths saw so much value in it they invited Hull and Wigan over there.
The boxing issue is just some pointless sidestep by yourself. Not at all comparable is one mandatory boxing match that'll be sandwiched in between other massive fights for Joshua to a top 4 in each competition yearly RL competition.
But the fight itself is massive isnt it. Even though the outcome is largely thought to be known. Its almost like one side being scared of losing is a terrible idea for not contesting it.
Sky are showing football at 12 this Saturday but that's for the benefit of Asian markets who pay MASSIVE money and are hugely interested in the British product. It's not the best time for UK audiences which first and foremost has to be the priority in hosting this event.
So you are telling me that the Premier League, the football league, the scottish league, all choose to screen games at lunchtime on a saturday (and a Sunday) for the benefit of an overseas market and have jigged about their schedule to sell a product to people overseas and created something very very valuable? Hmmmm interesting.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:59 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
Not a lot of money doesnt mean not much more than now any more than not insurmountable does. An attractive price would be both not insurmountable and greater than the current amount. Not a difficult concept.
Souths have come over, the roosters, NQC, the sharks, St George.
In fact St George and Souths saw so much value in it they invited Hull and Wigan over there.
But the fight itself is massive isnt it. Even though the outcome is largely thought to be known. Its almost like one side being scared of losing is a terrible idea for not contesting it.
So you are telling me that the Premier League, the football league, the scottish league, all choose to screen games at lunchtime on a saturday (and a Sunday) for the benefit of an overseas market and have jigged about their schedule to sell a product to people overseas and created something very very valuable? Hmmmm interesting.
There is high demand for Premiership football from countries with an inferior product willing to spend big money to see a better one.
You're trying to sell the idea of Aussies being interested in our product when they've already got a better one. Completely backwards to the football comparison you're trying to make.
If the Aussies are so interested then why are the two GF's not only NOT coming over but scheduled a friendly between themselves for the weekend the WCC was earmarked for? Why did last years WCC kick off at 2am Australian time? Doesn't scream interested to me no matter how much you want to kid yourself otherwise.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:14 am
PrinterThe wrote:
There is high demand for Premiership football from countries with an inferior product willing to spend big money to see a better one.
And did that always exist? Has la liga or the Bundesliga or Serie A managed to drive the same value as the premier league?
You're trying to sell the idea of Aussies being interested in our product when they've already got a better one. Completely backwards to the football comparison you're trying to make.
That might be the case if anyone was trying to sell Super League as a replacement for the NRL, but that seems a particularly dumb idea, and this is the first time i have seen it suggested.
If the Aussies are so interested then why are the two GF's not only NOT coming over but scheduled a friendly between themselves for the weekend the WCC was earmarked for? Why did last years WCC kick off at 2am Australian time? Doesn't scream interested to me no matter how much you want to kid yourself otherwise.
Your scattergun approach to forming your arguments is funny to watch. You get something in your head and you believe it to be true. It doesnt even seem like you know why you believe it to be true because you will throw anything out there just to try and score the point. Some blatant nonsense, some in support of the opposite argument, some totally irrelevant. But without fail, you can't resist trying to shoot every shot and score a point on everything. The problem this leaves you with is you go in a big circle and invariably contradict yourself. Like here.
The entirety of your argument has been based on the fact that a differently structure competition would be, well, different. Now where are we? back to talking about the current structure. Even though the entire point you were making is about how difficult it would be to do something different. And where are we left? well completing the circle where you ask yeah yeah but how are we going to get them to do something different, and i will tell you money.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:20 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
And did that always exist? Has la liga or the Bundesliga or Serie A managed to drive the same value as the premier league?
That might be the case if anyone was trying to sell Super League as a replacement for the NRL, but that seems a particularly dumb idea, and this is the first time i have seen it suggested.
Your scattergun approach to forming your arguments is funny to watch. You get something in your head and you believe it to be true. It doesnt even seem like you know why you believe it to be true because you will throw anything out there just to try and score the point. Some blatant nonsense, some in support of the opposite argument, some totally irrelevant. But without fail, you can't resist trying to shoot every shot and score a point on everything. The problem this leaves you with is you go in a big circle and invariably contradict yourself. Like here.
The entirety of your argument has been based on the fact that a differently structure competition would be, well, different. Now where are we? back to talking about the current structure. Even though the entire point you were making is about how difficult it would be to do something different. And where are we left? well completing the circle where you ask yeah yeah but how are we going to get them to do something different, and i will tell you money.
Jesus Christ, I like a lengthy debate on here but even I've had enough now after the sheer nonsense you're coming out with.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:42 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Jesus Christ, I like a lengthy debate on here but even I've had enough now after the sheer nonsense you're coming out with.
