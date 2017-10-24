PrinterThe wrote: There is high demand for Premiership football from countries with an inferior product willing to spend big money to see a better one.

You're trying to sell the idea of Aussies being interested in our product when they've already got a better one. Completely backwards to the football comparison you're trying to make.



If the Aussies are so interested then why are the two GF's not only NOT coming over but scheduled a friendly between themselves for the weekend the WCC was earmarked for? Why did last years WCC kick off at 2am Australian time? Doesn't scream interested to me no matter how much you want to kid yourself otherwise.

And did that always exist? Has la liga or the Bundesliga or Serie A managed to drive the same value as the premier league?That might be the case if anyone was trying to sell Super League as a replacement for the NRL, but that seems a particularly dumb idea, and this is the first time i have seen it suggested.Your scattergun approach to forming your arguments is funny to watch. You get something in your head and you believe it to be true. It doesnt even seem like you know why you believe it to be true because you will throw anything out there just to try and score the point. Some blatant nonsense, some in support of the opposite argument, some totally irrelevant. But without fail, you can't resist trying to shoot every shot and score a point on everything. The problem this leaves you with is you go in a big circle and invariably contradict yourself. Like here.The entirety of your argument has been based on the fact that a differently structure competition would be, well, different. Now where are we? back to talking about the current structure. Even though the entire point you were making is about how difficult it would be to do something different. And where are we left? well completing the circle where you ask yeah yeah but how are we going to get them to do something different, and i will tell you money.