PrinterThe wrote:
Not really invented anything, you're the one who said it'll not be a lot of money.
Not a lot of money doesnt mean not much more than now any more than not insurmountable does. An attractive price would be both not insurmountable and greater than the current amount. Not a difficult concept.
How many are happy to? After trying to extend it to 3 matches we're down to two and AGAIN we have talk that Brisbane are interested in playing Cas. Outside of the team who come over as champions then others really don't have much interest. So by "some" you mean one.
Souths have come over, the roosters, NQC, the sharks, St George.
In fact St George and Souths saw so much value in it they invited Hull and Wigan over there.
The boxing issue is just some pointless sidestep by yourself. Not at all comparable is one mandatory boxing match that'll be sandwiched in between other massive fights for Joshua to a top 4 in each competition yearly RL competition.
But the fight itself is massive isnt it. Even though the outcome is largely thought to be known. Its almost like one side being scared of losing is a terrible idea for not contesting it.
Sky are showing football at 12 this Saturday but that's for the benefit of Asian markets who pay MASSIVE money and are hugely interested in the British product. It's not the best time for UK audiences which first and foremost has to be the priority in hosting this event.
So you are telling me that the Premier League, the football league, the scottish league, all choose to screen games at lunchtime on a saturday (and a Sunday) for the benefit of an overseas market and have jigged about their schedule to sell a product to people overseas and created something very very valuable? Hmmmm interesting.