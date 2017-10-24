WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:26 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1420
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If Melbourne won’t come over to the UK to play this game, I think we should play another NRL team in their place, for the World Club Challenge. It’s far less disruptive for the NRL teams to travel, as its in their preseason, as opposed to during the season as it is for Super League clubs. I’d be disappointed if we missed out on the playoffs, due to a few losses after traveling down under.


If it's not Melbourne then we can't really call it or compete for the World Club Challenge.

"The Super League Champions vs the team who finished 11th in the NRL last year for the right to be called World Champions"........would be daft.

And if it's not for the WCC then it's just an unnecessary distraction.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:38 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1111
If we play the highest finishing team willing to compete for the trophy, we can call it the World Club Challenge.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Boston Spa, Gotcha, HAILESY, ioan91, Joshheff90, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SRead24892, The Chin's Back and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,5411,47976,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM