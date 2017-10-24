Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: If Melbourne won’t come over to the UK to play this game, I think we should play another NRL team in their place, for the World Club Challenge. It’s far less disruptive for the NRL teams to travel, as its in their preseason, as opposed to during the season as it is for Super League clubs. I’d be disappointed if we missed out on the playoffs, due to a few losses after traveling down under.

If it's not Melbourne then we can't really call it or compete for the World Club Challenge."The Super League Champions vs the team who finished 11th in the NRL last year for the right to be called World Champions"........would be daft.And if it's not for the WCC then it's just an unnecessary distraction.