PrinterThe wrote:
They aren't happy with the current tv deal but it's still way beyond the amounts we have in our country.
And?
Getting one or two clubs over in preseason is one thing, getting 4 over mid season and putting their season on hold is way way different. Even you really should admit that, it would take way too much money than is sensible especially for something that you have to admit may not be successful.
Not really. The money is the money. If it is worth it they will do it. The same as anything. The NRL and their clubs dont have some fundamental attachment to their current format.
The money it would take for the NRL to put its season on hold is way too much, they're way ahead of us in money terms and why we can't keep hold off ours or attract their best players. We'd not only have to match their to deal but better it for a competition they know they'd win and take place in the early hours local time.
Too much is relative. It is only too much if its costs outweigh its benefits.
that they would definitely win is not certain, and even less certain on an ongoing basis. That it would have to take place in the early hours of their morning is also not set in stone.
There are a million and one options that we have for the format of any interhemisphere competition, how we sell it, who we would be selling it to.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:00 pm
And if they aren't happy with that then they aren't coming over here for peanuts are they.
SnokeyTA wrote:
Not really. The money is the money. If it is worth it they will do it. The same as anything. The NRL and their clubs dont have some fundamental attachment to their current format.
Too much is relative. It is only too much if its costs outweigh its benefits.
What is the benefit to the NRL and it's teams apart from offering them lots of money
[quote=SmokeyTA"]that they would definitely win is not certain,[/quote]No, but 95% certain means it's a ridiculous competition for us to try organise at great cost.
[quote=SmokeyTA"]That it would have to take place in the early hours of their morning is also not set in stone. [/quote]
It would do if you want it to be a success in this country which was the whole idea. You do realise the time difference between us and Australia don't you? Maybe we could kick off games here at 7am....winning idea.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:10 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
And if they aren't happy with that then they aren't coming over here for peanuts are they.
Who is offering them peanuts?
What is the benefit to the NRL and it's teams apart from offering them lots of money
well besides money, visibility, prestige, access to the second biggest RL market in the world, access to the 5th and 6th biggest economies in the world.
No, but 95% certain means it's a ridiculous competition for us to try organise at great cost.
Anthony Joshua is currently 1/40 on to beat Carlos Takam. The cost of organising that fight will be many many many many many many times that of putting on an RL match between an SL club and a NRL club.
It would do if you want it to be a success in this country which was the whole idea. You do realise the time difference between us and Australia don't you? Maybe we could kick off games here at 7am....winning idea.
Why not make it a success in both countries? You do realise 12pm in london is only 10pm in Sydney dont you? You do realise there is about to be a world cup in Australia don't you, and you will be able to watch it right?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:21 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Who is offering them peanuts?
The hostesses in first class on the way over?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:46 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Who is offering them peanuts?
You if you think they'll come over for a little bit extra than what they get for 1 game in preseason.
SmokeyTA wrote:
well besides money, visibility, prestige, access to the second biggest RL market in the world, access to the 5th and 6th biggest economies in the world.
They'd have been over here already in droves if they were interested in that. RL in this country is struggling to attract fans to its own teams let alone showing an interest in Australian teams.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Anthony Joshua is currently 1/40 on to beat Carlos Takam. The cost of organising that fight will be many many many many many many times that of putting on an RL match between an SL club and a NRL club.
A late replacement for what was a mandatory fight is hardly the sane.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Why not make it a success in both countries? You do realise 12pm in london is only 10pm in Sydney dont you? You do realise there is about to be a world cup in Australia don't you, and you will be able to watch it right?
Yes I and most of its target audience will be able to watch England vs Australia in the World Cup......if we take a days holiday from work because it takes place at 10am on a Friday. Only highlighted the problem there mate. One of your big selling points was to market it and organise it correctly and yet you've just suggested a really rubbish kick off time.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:08 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
You if you think they'll come over for a little bit extra than what they get for 1 game in preseason.
which ar5ehole have you pulled that straw man out of?
They'd have been over here already in droves if they were interested in that. RL in this country is struggling to attract fans to its own teams let alone showing an interest in Australian teams.
Seems an odd argument that the NRL and its clubs arent interested in visibility, prestige, access to the 2nd biggest RL market in the world and the 5th and 6th biggest economies in the world. Seems even stranger when you consider that they have created a specific product to cater for them https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... f00400ab36
A late replacement for what was a mandatory fight is hardly the sane.
Ahh, yes, Because Kubrat Pulev was a 50/50 battle.
Joshua came on at 1/25 against Pulev when the fight was announced and the odds got worse from there.
Yes I and most of its target audience will be able to watch England vs Australia in the World Cup......if we take a days holiday from work because it takes place at 10am on a Friday. Only highlighted the problem there mate. One of your big selling points was to market it and organise it correctly and yet you've just suggested a really rubbish kick off time.
Well it may have eluded you and the other greatest minds of this generation, but somehow, in my foolishness i have managed to stumble across a solution that might, just might, somehow overcome that seemingly Herculean problem.......Play on Saturday.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:30 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
which ar5ehole have you pulled that straw man out of?
Your's considering you tried using the cost of the current competition and how it wasn't insurmountable costs.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Seems an odd argument that the NRL and its clubs arent interested in visibility, prestige, access to the 2nd biggest RL market in the world and the 5th and 6th biggest economies in the world. Seems even stranger when you consider that they have created a specific product to cater for them https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... f00400ab36
Yet they aren't rushing over here to play are they???
SmokeyTA wrote:
Ahh, yes, Because Kubrat Pulev was a 50/50 battle.
Joshua came on at 1/25 against Pulev when the fight was announced and the odds got worse from there.
Well it may have eluded you and the other greatest minds of this generation, but somehow, in my foolishness i have managed to stumble across a solution that might, just might, somehow overcome that seemingly Herculean problem.......Play on Saturday.
Friday, Saturday....those kick off times are still very poor for a competition you wanted the best possible coverage for. You honestly think 12pm Saturday is a great time?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:41 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Your's considering you tried using the cost of the current competition and how it wasn't insurmountable costs.
So not insurmountable means not much more than the current price? Seems a weird thing for you to invent.
Yet they aren't rushing over here to play are they???
Some are happy to. Some volunteering to do so. Same as Wigan and Hull going over to Australia. It seems you have confused yourself in thinking that because some prioritise other things, none can see the value. Sadly for you, you're wrong. As evidenced by the many who have come over, and the fact the NRL are launching a product to sell to those markets.
Friday, Saturday....those kick off times are still very poor for a competition you wanted the best possible coverage for. You honestly think 12pm Saturday is a great time?
Whats are Sky showing at 12:30 this Saturday?
I notice you didnt address the issue you raised about competitiveness after trying to pretend Pulev was a competitive match up. Im glad we are now, finally agreed, that being scared of losing is a terrible reason not to play.
