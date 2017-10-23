PrinterThe wrote: They aren't happy with the current tv deal but it's still way beyond the amounts we have in our country.

Getting one or two clubs over in preseason is one thing, getting 4 over mid season and putting their season on hold is way way different. Even you really should admit that, it would take way too much money than is sensible especially for something that you have to admit may not be successful.

The money it would take for the NRL to put its season on hold is way too much, they're way ahead of us in money terms and why we can't keep hold off ours or attract their best players. We'd not only have to match their to deal but better it for a competition they know they'd win and take place in the early hours local time.

And?Not really. The money is the money. If it is worth it they will do it. The same as anything. The NRL and their clubs dont have some fundamental attachment to their current format.Too much is relative. It is only too much if its costs outweigh its benefits.that they would definitely win is not certain, and even less certain on an ongoing basis. That it would have to take place in the early hours of their morning is also not set in stone.There are a million and one options that we have for the format of any interhemisphere competition, how we sell it, who we would be selling it to.