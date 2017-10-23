WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:07 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22765
PrinterThe wrote:
They aren't happy with the current tv deal but it's still way beyond the amounts we have in our country.
And?

Getting one or two clubs over in preseason is one thing, getting 4 over mid season and putting their season on hold is way way different. Even you really should admit that, it would take way too much money than is sensible especially for something that you have to admit may not be successful.
Not really. The money is the money. If it is worth it they will do it. The same as anything. The NRL and their clubs dont have some fundamental attachment to their current format.
The money it would take for the NRL to put its season on hold is way too much, they're way ahead of us in money terms and why we can't keep hold off ours or attract their best players. We'd not only have to match their to deal but better it for a competition they know they'd win and take place in the early hours local time.
Too much is relative. It is only too much if its costs outweigh its benefits.

that they would definitely win is not certain, and even less certain on an ongoing basis. That it would have to take place in the early hours of their morning is also not set in stone.

There are a million and one options that we have for the format of any interhemisphere competition, how we sell it, who we would be selling it to.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:00 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1416
SmokeyTA wrote:
And?


And if they aren't happy with that then they aren't coming over here for peanuts are they.

SnokeyTA wrote:
Not really. The money is the money. If it is worth it they will do it. The same as anything. The NRL and their clubs dont have some fundamental attachment to their current format.
Too much is relative. It is only too much if its costs outweigh its benefits.


What is the benefit to the NRL and it's teams apart from offering them lots of money

[quote=SmokeyTA"]that they would definitely win is not certain,[/quote]No, but 95% certain means it's a ridiculous competition for us to try organise at great cost.

[quote=SmokeyTA"]That it would have to take place in the early hours of their morning is also not set in stone. [/quote]

It would do if you want it to be a success in this country which was the whole idea. You do realise the time difference between us and Australia don't you? Maybe we could kick off games here at 7am....winning idea.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:10 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22765
PrinterThe wrote:
And if they aren't happy with that then they aren't coming over here for peanuts are they.
Who is offering them peanuts?

What is the benefit to the NRL and it's teams apart from offering them lots of money
well besides money, visibility, prestige, access to the second biggest RL market in the world, access to the 5th and 6th biggest economies in the world.

No, but 95% certain means it's a ridiculous competition for us to try organise at great cost.
Anthony Joshua is currently 1/40 on to beat Carlos Takam. The cost of organising that fight will be many many many many many many times that of putting on an RL match between an SL club and a NRL club.

It would do if you want it to be a success in this country which was the whole idea. You do realise the time difference between us and Australia don't you? Maybe we could kick off games here at 7am....winning idea.
Why not make it a success in both countries? You do realise 12pm in london is only 10pm in Sydney dont you? You do realise there is about to be a world cup in Australia don't you, and you will be able to watch it right?
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, deginner, ducknumber1, Fat Boy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, Norman Stanley Fletcher, phillufc3, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, steamy, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,3872,04876,3084,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM