SmokeyTA wrote: If their TV deal was enough they wouldnt be moaning to the NRL for more money would they.

Some NRL clubs are more than comfortable, many arent. Can we get the NRL clubs over yes, we have proved time and again we can. The cost is about £100k for the current comp. These arent insurmountable sums, nor are they insurmountable hurdles to it.

They aren't happy with the current tv deal but it's still way beyond the amounts we have in our country.Getting one or two clubs over in preseason is one thing, getting 4 over mid season and putting their season on hold is way way different. Even you really should admit that, it would take way too much money than is sensible especially for something that you have to admit may not be successful.The money it would take for the NRL to put its season on hold is way too much, they're way ahead of us in money terms and why we can't keep hold off ours or attract their best players. We'd not only have to match their to deal but better it for a competition they know they'd win and take place in the early hours local time.