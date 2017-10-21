|
Quite like the idea of charity shield type game v Hull
Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:36 pm
It would take a silly amount of money to convince them, they wouldn't do it for peanuts. We aren't exactly a financially rich sport in the UK and what money we do have shouldn't be gifted to the NRL and some of its teams to embarrass our top teams.
You'd be spending A LOT of money on something that'll hurt our competition.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:48 am
PrinterThe wrote:
It would take a silly amount of money to convince them, they wouldn't do it for peanuts. We aren't exactly a financially rich sport in the UK and what money we do have shouldn't be gifted to the NRL and some of its teams to embarrass our top teams.
You'd be spending A LOT of money on something that'll hurt our competition.
Think small time, get small time. Its not really a lot of money.
The 97 competition which was poorly planned and poorly executed and contained 83 games only lost about £2m. Since then the value of sports rights have risen hugely, the cost of travel has fallen massively, both leagues have adapted to full professionalism.
And again, i dont think fear of losing is a good reason not to play. It is a terrible reason not to play.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:29 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
If its not melbourne i have little interest personally in the game.its just an unwanted destraction for the first couple of months of the year, we need to hit the ground running with the big lancashire clubs likely to be much improved in this year.
Agree.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:32 am
Sherbert Dip wrote:
Quite like the idea of charity shield type game v Hull
Yeah, why not. It was a regular fixture back in the day. It was held at a variety of venues; the Okells Bowl in Douglas on the Isle of Man was used initially with some regularity.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:39 am
I went to at least a couple of them, but they were hardly mega successful.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:42 pm
Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:10 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Think small time, get small time. Its not really a lot of money.
The 97 competition which was poorly planned and poorly executed and contained 83 games only lost about £2m. Since then the value of sports rights have risen hugely, the cost of travel has fallen massively, both leagues have adapted to full professionalism.
And again, i dont think fear of losing is a good reason not to play. It is a terrible reason not to play.
It will cost a lot to tempt them over here for a month because they don't need it. What's in it for NRL teams apart from disrupting their season? They've got tv deals themselves and they won't want to turn around and say we'll stop the season for a month so 4 teams can go to the UK.
They barely want to come over for a single game pre season, 4 or 5 games mid season you'd have to offer silly money to tempt them.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:05 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
It will cost a lot to tempt them over here for a month because they don't need it. What's in it for NRL teams apart from disrupting their season? They've got tv deals themselves and they won't want to turn around and say we'll stop the season for a month so 4 teams can go to the UK.
They barely want to come over for a single game pre season, 4 or 5 games mid season you'd have to offer silly money to tempt them.
If their TV deal was enough they wouldnt be moaning to the NRL for more money would they.
Some NRL clubs are more than comfortable, many arent. Can we get the NRL clubs over yes, we have proved time and again we can. The cost is about £100k for the current comp. These arent insurmountable sums, nor are they insurmountable hurdles to it.
