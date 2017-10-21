WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:57 pm
Sherbert Dip
Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2007
Posts: 1804
Quite like the idea of charity shield type game v Hull
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:36 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 1414
SmokeyTA wrote:
It would take a silly amount of money to convince them, they wouldn't do it for peanuts. We aren't exactly a financially rich sport in the UK and what money we do have shouldn't be gifted to the NRL and some of its teams to embarrass our top teams.

You'd be spending A LOT of money on something that'll hurt our competition.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:48 am
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006
Posts: 22762
PrinterThe wrote:
It would take a silly amount of money to convince them, they wouldn't do it for peanuts. We aren't exactly a financially rich sport in the UK and what money we do have shouldn't be gifted to the NRL and some of its teams to embarrass our top teams.

You'd be spending A LOT of money on something that'll hurt our competition.

Think small time, get small time. Its not really a lot of money.

The 97 competition which was poorly planned and poorly executed and contained 83 games only lost about £2m. Since then the value of sports rights have risen hugely, the cost of travel has fallen massively, both leagues have adapted to full professionalism.

And again, i dont think fear of losing is a good reason not to play. It is a terrible reason not to play.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:29 am
chunkyhugo
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 18, 2009
Posts: 519
Location: East Leeds
Biff Tannen wrote:
If its not melbourne i have little interest personally in the game.its just an unwanted destraction for the first couple of months of the year, we need to hit the ground running with the big lancashire clubs likely to be much improved in this year.

Agree.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:32 am
chunkyhugo
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 18, 2009
Posts: 519
Location: East Leeds
Sherbert Dip wrote:
Quite like the idea of charity shield type game v Hull

Yeah, why not. It was a regular fixture back in the day. It was held at a variety of venues; the Okells Bowl in Douglas on the Isle of Man was used initially with some regularity.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:39 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 15256
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I went to at least a couple of them, but they were hardly mega successful.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:42 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 27419
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Yeah not many went to the charity shield even in its "heyday" but there were some highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUukTEmb5rg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRKbiIQ9sC8
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:10 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 1414
SmokeyTA wrote:
Think small time, get small time. Its not really a lot of money.

The 97 competition which was poorly planned and poorly executed and contained 83 games only lost about £2m. Since then the value of sports rights have risen hugely, the cost of travel has fallen massively, both leagues have adapted to full professionalism.

And again, i dont think fear of losing is a good reason not to play. It is a terrible reason not to play.


It will cost a lot to tempt them over here for a month because they don't need it. What's in it for NRL teams apart from disrupting their season? They've got tv deals themselves and they won't want to turn around and say we'll stop the season for a month so 4 teams can go to the UK.

They barely want to come over for a single game pre season, 4 or 5 games mid season you'd have to offer silly money to tempt them.
