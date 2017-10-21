PrinterThe wrote: It would take a silly amount of money to convince them, they wouldn't do it for peanuts. We aren't exactly a financially rich sport in the UK and what money we do have shouldn't be gifted to the NRL and some of its teams to embarrass our top teams.



You'd be spending A LOT of money on something that'll hurt our competition.

Think small time, get small time. Its not really a lot of money.The 97 competition which was poorly planned and poorly executed and contained 83 games only lost about £2m. Since then the value of sports rights have risen hugely, the cost of travel has fallen massively, both leagues have adapted to full professionalism.And again, i dont think fear of losing is a good reason not to play. It is a terrible reason not to play.