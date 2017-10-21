It would take a silly amount of money to convince them, they wouldn't do it for peanuts. We aren't exactly a financially rich sport in the UK and what money we do have shouldn't be gifted to the NRL and some of its teams to embarrass our top teams.
You'd be spending A LOT of money on something that'll hurt our competition.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], ColD, Ex prop, Frosties., Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, mattsrhinos1978, Maverick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, son of headingley, The Ghost of '99, tommy_wiseau and 193 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,023
|1,737
|76,306
|4,559
|SET
|