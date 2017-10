PrinterThe wrote:

First year I'm sure you'll get better coverage but after that it's massively dependent on the results which let's be realistic are only really going to be one of two scenarios



1 - Aussies go full strength and batter us and after 2/3 years of all NRL finals and SF's the coverage will drop like a stone



2 - The Aussies send their reserves and people lose interest in it because of the understrength NRL teams making the competition meaningless.



Those are the two very highly likely outcomes and both will see the competition dead in the water after 3/4 years and in scenario 1 you'll have actually done more harm than good to the SL competition.