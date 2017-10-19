WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:47 pm
SmokeyTA




Biff Tannen wrote:
:lol:

Would you want to see a high profile series of games between the top 8 in the SL and top 8 in the Championship? And how do you think that would end? Because the gap between SL and NRL is similar.

Lets get our own comp up to scratch and worth watching top to bottom before feeling some ridiculous urges to challenge the best league on the planet when we are miles off.

How is our comp ever going to get up to scratch when we are too scared to test it?

And we wonder why we struggle to market the game, "super league, not good enough to bother playing the best".

Also dont we have a series of high profile games between the top clubs and the bottom ones? In fact we have a competition, broadcast on national television, where next year Leeds could end up playing an amateur side. How does it end? about 80k watch at Wembley and millions on the BBC.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:42 pm
Charlie Sheen






With each passing season it's becoming harder to see what the CC does to enhance the game in this country. An expanded top 4 vs top 4 WCC, with the final at Wembley in the summer is way more appealing to me
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:01 am
Gotcha





Charlie Sheen wrote:
With each passing season it's becoming harder to see what the CC does to enhance the game in this country. An expanded top 4 vs top 4 WCC, with the final at Wembley in the summer is way more appealing to me


Exactly.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:03 am
Gotcha





PrinterThe wrote:
We've tried the top 3 recently and it flopped with comfortable 3-0 wins for the Aussies. You want to add in our 4th placed team for a beating too.

The Aussies would have little to no interest in an event that lasted 3/4 weekends. They don't need it in their schedule.

I know people are desperate for some sort of competition vs NRL teams but there just isn't one that'll work or benefit SL.


No we haven’t w have tried three seperate matches on different days with two of them meaning nothing. That isn’t what I suggested at all.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:09 am
PrinterThe




Charlie Sheen wrote:
With each passing season it's becoming harder to see what the CC does to enhance the game in this country. An expanded top 4 vs top 4 WCC, with the final at Wembley in the summer is way more appealing to me


The top 4 Aussie teams aren't going to come over here for nearly a month mid-season so the idea is dead in the water right there. You could scrap the CC to fit it into our schedule, how do you fit it into the NRL who definitely don't want a longer season?

What are the other 8 SL and 12 NRL going to do exactly? Just sit around and watch
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:14 am
PrinterThe




SmokeyTA wrote:
How is our comp ever going to get up to scratch when we are too scared to test it?.


You get the competition up to scratch by focusing on it, not playing the Aussies and hoping it has some knock on effect.

If the Aussies took it seriously with strongest teams they'd comfortably win and all you'll have achieved is making our competition and top teams look poor and inferior on a larger scale.....that'll do way more harm than good for SL. If the Aussies send 2nd string teams then people will see through it as meaningless.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:20 am
PrinterThe




Gotcha wrote:
No we haven’t w have tried three seperate matches on different days with two of them meaning nothing. That isn’t what I suggested at all.


It's moving the deckchairs on the Titanic. You only have to see the first couple of pages on here where people aren't even that bothered if we play the WCC match, also see some views from Warrington fans who whilst they thought it was ok when they beat Brisbane are now wishing they hadn't bothered because how there season went. It's starting to be viewed as a inconvenient event that messes up your season and that just playing 1 game, will be worst playing more.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:34 am
Gotcha





PrinterThe wrote:
It's moving the deckchairs on the Titanic. You only have to see the first couple of pages on here where people aren't even that bothered if we play the WCC match, also see some views from Warrington fans who whilst they thought it was ok when they beat Brisbane are now wishing they hadn't bothered because how there season went. It's starting to be viewed as a inconvenient event that messes up your season and that just playing 1 game, will be worst playing more.


Exactly, and nobody is arguing we continue with that. The suggestion is a completely different competition with better coverage.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, Sal Paradise, Wardy67 and 175 guests

