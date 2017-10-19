Biff Tannen wrote: :lol:



Would you want to see a high profile series of games between the top 8 in the SL and top 8 in the Championship? And how do you think that would end? Because the gap between SL and NRL is similar.



Lets get our own comp up to scratch and worth watching top to bottom before feeling some ridiculous urges to challenge the best league on the planet when we are miles off.

How is our comp ever going to get up to scratch when we are too scared to test it?And we wonder why we struggle to market the game, "super league, not good enough to bother playing the best".Also dont we have a series of high profile games between the top clubs and the bottom ones? In fact we have a competition, broadcast on national television, where next year Leeds could end up playing an amateur side. How does it end? about 80k watch at Wembley and millions on the BBC.